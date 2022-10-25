Supriya Pilgaonkar reacts to reports that she has been approached for Anupamaa: 'This is very surprising'

Amid rumours that claimed she has been offered a role in the popular fictional TV show Anupamaa, Supriya Pilgaonkar has said that the reports have surprised her. She added that she has not given any such audition, neither did she receive any call from the production of the TV show. (Also read: Supriya Pilgaonkar: Shooting in Covid times difficult, I have left everything on God now)

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role and also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Deepak Gheewala. The show began in mid-2020 and became a hit. The show is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Earlier this year, Paras Kalnawat and Alma Hussein quit the show for different reasons. Recent reports had claimed that Supriya would soon appear on the show in a new role.

Refuting the rumours of an offer from the show producers, Supriya Pilgaonkar told ETimes, "This is very surprising. It is not true. I have been reading about this news online and I am surprised how people make up stories. I have not even received a call from the production house, leave alone giving an audition. It is an interesting show and on my recent visit to London, people were asking me about it. I do watch the show but I have not been approached for it."

She added, “I don't want to do a role which I don't like to watch. I did get offered something soon after my last show Sasural Genda Phool 2, but I wanted a break. Hopefully, I will be back on TV soon.”

Ever since it premiered in July 2020, Anupamaa has been in the top most watched shows in the segment of Hindi fictional shows on TV. Following the success, an eleven-episode-long prequel titled Anupama: Namaste America was released on Disney+ Hotstar in April this year.

