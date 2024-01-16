Sushant Singh Rajput's sister calls Ankita Lokhande 'best and purest', shares video of her mom talking about late actor

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has praised Ankita Lokhande. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Shweta posted a brief clip of the recent interview of Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Lokhande. During the interview, Vandana spoke about Ankita's current relationship with Sushant's family. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's mom says Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and father are in touch with her daughter) Sushant Singh Rajput's sister spoke about Ankita Lokhande.

Shweta shares post about Ankita

A fan account shared the original video on the social media platform. Apart from a snippet from the interview, the Instagram Reel also featured picture collages of Shweta and Ankita. The photos were taken earlier in which the duo made goofy faces and posed. A photo also showed Shweta and Ankita posing for a selfie.

Shweta praises Ankita

One of the pictures also showed Ankita and Vandana inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, "We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest (red heart emoji)." Ankita and Sushant met on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta and started dating but eventually parted ways. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home in June 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

What Ankita's mother-in-law said about her

Recently, Ankita's mother-in-law said in an interview with ABP News that she thinks Ankita uses her ex-boyfriend Sushant's name in the game show Bigg Boss 17 to gain sympathy from the public. Currently, both Ankita and Vicky are part of the show.

Vandana defends her daughter Ankita

In an interview with Galatta India, Vandana talked about Ankita's relationship with Sushant's family. Vandana said, "Rani didi usko phone karti hai. Papa se baat hoti hai, phir aur kya chahiye. Woh rishte banati hai na, toh woh chodhti nahi hai. Woh rishte ke liye lad padti hai... woh dil mein kuch grudge nahi rakhti kabhi kisi ke liye (Absolutely, Sushant's sister and father speak to Ankita over the phone. Once Ankita forms a bond with someone, she never lets it go. She never holds grudges against anyone)."

She also spoke about Ankita talking about Sushant on Bigg Boss 17, "Ankita ne khud aage aa ke kabhi nahi bola hai (about Sushant Singh Rajput). Munawar ne uko poocha tha, tab usne bataya ki woh aesa tha. Ek baar Abhishek ne sawaal uthaya, 'Kaise the woh?' Toh phir Ankita ne bola ki 'Woh bahut dimag ka tha, bohut intelligent tha'. Aur hamesha acha bola hai (Ankita never mentioned Sushant's name on her own. Somebody always asked her about Sushant – be it Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Kumar. She has always said good things about Sushant)."

