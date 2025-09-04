Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani makes rare public appearance as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja, covers face

Actor Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame recently visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Several videos showed Disha walking towards the temple in an ethnic outfit. Disha Vakani starred as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disha Vakani makes a rare public appearance

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Disha Vakani was seen talking to her family members as she walked amid a crowd. She wore a red saree, green blouse and kept her face mask on. A paparazzo asked her to take off her mask. Deepika frowned but didn't take off her mask.

This was a rare public appearance of Disha. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "She has been seen after so many days." A comment read, "Leave her alone.. she is nothing now… treat her as a regular person…"

About Disha, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha played the role of Dayaben from 2008–2017 and 2018-2019. She was not seen in the show after she took her maternity break in 2018. It was reported in 2022 that Disha got throat cancer because of Dayaben's unique voice on the show.

Malav Rajda, the show's director October of the same year, took to Instagram and criticised false reporting. He shared a screenshot of a report that had claimed that Disha ‘suffered throat issues due to Dayaben’s peculiar voice'.

Earlier this year, speaking with the Indian Express, the show's producer, Asit Modi, responded to whether Disha would return to the show. “We can only pray that Disha Vakani returns as the character. She is like my sister, and she has some family duties to fulfil, which is why it might be difficult for her to return. We miss her even today. She was very sincere and caring towards her co-stars and the team. We hope to find someone just like that,” he had said.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Indian television’s longest-running daily sitcom. It is based on the weekly Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 17th year with over 3,300 episodes.

About Disha's career

The actor has starred in many films such as Kamsin: The Untouched, Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar and Love Story 2050. She featured in serials including Justjujoo, Khichdi, and CID, among others.