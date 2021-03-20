Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests COVID-19 positive, shares health update. Watch video
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar has tested COVID-19 positive and shared a video on social media platform Instagram on Saturday, giving an update about his health to his fans. The actor portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Confirming the news, the actor in the video said that he has self-isolated. He added he is asymptomatic, healthy and fit. Chandwadkar also said that he is taking all precautions advised by his doctor and following all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines.
The actor also thanked all his fans for their prayers and well wishes. He said he will be back soon on the show. In the video, he also requested everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
His caption on Instagram read, “Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe." The post has been viewed by over 34.7k people on Instagram.
In 2020, actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for her act as Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had tested positive for Covid-19 and shared the news with her fans, urging them to stay safe.
