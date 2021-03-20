Jacqueline Fernandez tries water beauty therapy, watch her pet cat's reaction

IND USA
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute video clip showing her pet cat Yoda's reaction when she placed ice cubes in front of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez posted a video on her Instagram Stories as she tried her hand at ice water therapy for her face. The video also showed how her pet cat Yoda reacted to the ice cubes.

In the video, Jacqueline is seen dipping her face in a bowl with water and ice. Her pet cat Yoda observes the actor. Soon, Jacqueline places two ice cubes in front of Yoda, who looks at them and doesn't seem interested. She captioned the video: "Icing with Yoda in the morning."

Jacqueline has begun work on her next film, Ram Setu, where she will star with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The team visited Ayodhya and took part in a puja before the commencement of the shoot.

Jacqueline Fernandez has begun work on Ram Setu.
Sharing pictures from the mahurat, Jacqueline wrote: "Here we go!!! #ramsetu feeling so grateful and blessed to be a part of this film!!!" A few days back, she had shared a picture from the film's script reading session. It had originally been shared by Akshay.

While the team was in Ayodhya, Akshay had shared a funny video of Jacqueline and Nushrratt fixing their makeup, while in a moving bus.

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi serving as the film's creative producer.

Jacqueline had been busy these past few months, shooting for two of her upcoming films. Towards the end of October, she joined the team of Bhoot Police, including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, to shoot in Dalhousie. Subsequently, the team moved to Dharamshala.

Jacqueline is also part of another of Akshay's films, Bachchan Pandey. In mid-February this year, when she joined the team in Jaisalmer, she took to social media and wrote: "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?"

