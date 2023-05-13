Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer slams co-star for supporting Asit Modi amid sexual harassment allegations

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently said that she quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in March and alleged that producer Asit Modi sexually harassed her. Now, the actor has lashed out against her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide on the show. She slammed him for supporting Asit Modi and also revealed why he was doing so. Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment Jennifer Mistry essayed the role of Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer essayed the role of Anjali, wife of Roshan Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She recently alleged that there have been multiple incidents when producer Asit Modi tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'. She has now spoken about one of her co-stars supporting Asit and said she couldn't care less about him.

“He (Mandar Chandwadkar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa*** yeh kaise palat gaya (How did he flip)’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care. Everyone knows why he is with Asit Kumarr Modi. He works only as per Asit Kumarr Modi," Jennifer Mistry said in an interview with News18 Showsha.

When asked if any of her other co-stars have contacted her after her allegations against Asit Modi, Jennifer said, “A couple of them (her other co-stars) called a few days ago. When I told them that I have filed a complaint, they were stunned. ‘Arey kya hai (What is the matter)’, ‘aisa mat karo (Don't do this)’, ‘itne logo ka pet chalta hai (So many people's livelihood gets impacted)’. I told them I am not doing anything. I am not interested in the show going off-air. 200 people work there. Whatever is happening is because of the producer’s action. Only one of my co-stars contacted me yesterday (May 11). I do not want to name him. He was shocked. I spoke to him for 1.5 hours. He kept on telling me that I have done the right thing."

Earlier, responding to the allegations made by Jennifer, project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sohil Ramani had spoken to Hindustan Times, and said that the production house terminated Jennifer's contract three months ago. “She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai (there are many ups and downs during a shoot). We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her," he said.

