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Tejasswi Prakash reacts to marriage rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra: ‘Not happening anytime soon’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi denied immediate wedding plans amid rumours. 

Apr 14, 2026 02:40 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Television actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since their stint on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. Recently, rumours suggested that the couple had secretly married. Now, Tejasswi has addressed the rumours and spoken about their wedding plans.

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on wedding plans with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash says wedding with Karan Kundrra not happening anytime soon.(Photo: Instagram)

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi spoke about her wedding plans with Karan and said, "That's not happening anytime soon."

The couple have been working together on Laughter Chefs Season 3, and recently, Tejasswi was also seen as a host alongside Karan on Splitsvilla 16. Talking about working with each other, Tejasswi said, "There are, of course, a lot of things that you do explore with each other on a professional basis. You do tend to understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there's so much that I get to learn from Karan, him being my senior. For me, it's been a learning process."

They are both currently a part of Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, among others. The show has become a fan favourite over time.

Tejasswi and Karan will also be seen together in the Netflix show Desi Bling, a glossy new reality series that promises a peek into the extravagant lives of wealthy Indians based in Dubai. It also stars astrologer Janvee Gaurr and entrepreneurs Satish Sanpal and Rizwan Sajan, among others. The exact release date of the show is yet to be revealed.

 
tejasswi prakash karan kundrra
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