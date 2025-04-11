Terence Lewis reveals ‘masti’ moments in India's Best Dancer were scripted to boost TRPs: ‘It’s very sad but…’

Choreographer Terence Lewis has judged several dance reality shows. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about some TRP-driven strategies that judges were asked to follow on India's Best Dancer to boost viewership and revealed how certain elements of the show are scripted. (Also Read: ‘Katrina Kaif didn’t have rhythm, struggled with dance steps,’ recalls Terence Lewis, praising her transformation) Terence Lewis talks about some elements in dance reality shows being scripted.

Terence on certain elements of reality dance show being scripted

When Terence was asked about the fun moments between the judges on India’s Best Dancer, he revealed that they are scripted and said, “I would never do that. I have never done it in 10 years of judging — I have never got up and brought a contestant on stage, saying, ‘Please ma’am.’ On India’s Best Dancer, our creative director told me,‘Terence, please just go, it’ll look good. I’ll cut the moment and then the music will play.’ I was like, ‘I have to do this?’ She said, ‘Yes, we need good TRPs. People have already seen a lot of dance. Our contestants are great anyway, but if the judge also does something, the audience sitting at home will enjoy it more.’”

Terence blames the audience for this

He went on to blame the audience for preferring these segments over the actual performances and “I never believed it. I said, ‘Bakwas (rubbish). Why would anybody be interested in seeing a judge do all this nonsense?’ But then they showed me the ratings — when I went on stage to bring a contestant, the ratings spiked. They have minute-to-minute data showing exactly when the audience switched or kept watching. It’s very sad to say this, but the maximum spikes in viewership happened during yeh masti (this fun). So now the audience is to be blamed, kyunki dance toh aap dekhte rehte ho (because you keep watching dance). So yes, it is scripted.”

About India’s Best Dancer

India’s Best Dancer is a dance reality show that has completed four seasons, with the fifth set to premiere in 2025. Season 4 featured Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as judges, and was hosted by Aniket Chauhan and Jay Bhanushali. Contestant Steve Jrywa was crowned the winner of the latest season.