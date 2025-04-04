‘Katrina Kaif didn’t have rhythm, struggled with dance steps,’ recalls Terence Lewis, praising her transformation

Actor Katrina Kaif has solidified herself as an outstanding dancer in Bollywood, giving foot-tapping hits like Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Afghan Jalebi, to name a few from a long list. But do you know, Katrina wasn't a born dancer? Choreographer Terence Lewis, in a recent interview, said the actor didn't have the rhythm when she debuted in 2003 but marvelled at her transformation over the years. Choreographer Terence Lewis marvels Katrina Kaif's dedication from having no rhythm to becoming one of the best performers in Bollywood.

‘She was struggling with dance steps’

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Terence said, "I remember her coming to my studio way back when Boom had just released. She was doing a diamond jewellery show. We were trying to teach her. She was also very young, fresh to India, very like ‘What am I supposed to do?’ And it wasn’t very Bollywood, we kept it more Western, but still, she was struggling with the dance steps. Rhythm was not there,” said Terence.

However, when Terence saw Katrina's killer moves in Zara Zara Touch Me from Race (2008) he couldn't believe it was the same girl he had met.

"After Boom, I did a show with her. She didn’t have that figure. And she couldn’t dance the way… When she did Zara Zara Touch Me, I called up Bosco (Martis, choreographer) and said, ‘Is this the same girl, with that figure?’ One of the most hardworking actors, Katrina Kaif. Because she was not a dancer. She wasn’t trained as a dancer. And she was very tall and statuesque, a big built. How she’s worked on her body! How she’s worked on her dance! Commendable," the choreographer added.

Terence reveals the best dancers in Bollywood

When asked about who he considered the best dancers in Bollywood, Terence mentioned several names but highlighted Deepika Padukone's grace and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty onscreen.