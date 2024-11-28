Thanksgiving 2024: Ranking the most iconic Friends holiday episodes

With Thanksgiving Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to revisit some of the most memorable moments from Friends—the show that made every holiday gathering a little more chaotic and a lot more hilarious. Over the years, the gang's Thanksgiving episodes have become a beloved tradition for fans, filled with unforgettable mishaps, quirky traditions, and plenty of laughs. Ranking the best Friends Thanksgiving episodes, highlighting quirky traditions and hilarious mishaps, perfect for enjoying with loved ones this holiday season.(@friends/Instagram)

Also Read: How Christian Louboutin made the perfect shoes for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, ‘It was very emotional’

Friends Thanksgiving episodes ranked

According to the rankings reported by the Vulture, the following highlight the best Thanksgiving moments from Friends, ensuring you have got the perfect episodes to enjoy with your loved ones this holiday season.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's engagement rumours with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti debunked

9. The One with Rachel’s Other Sister (Season 9)

The episode is a must-watch with a family as the theme of the episode seems to be familial fighting. The episode saw Rachel’s annoying sister, Amy self inviting her to Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the dinner table discusses who will get Emma, Rachel and Ross’ daughter, after their death. Amy gets upset on learning that she is not on the list as the obvious choice will be Emma’s godparents, Monica and Chandler. However, later Chandler learns that he will not get Emma if not for Monica. At least not before, Monica, Jack and Judy Geller’s death.

8. The One With The Late Thanksgiving (Season 10)

The last Thanksgiving episode of the series laid the foundation for the friends soon going to be in different locations. Monica and Chandler reluctantly host the holiday at their apartment, marking a turning point for the group as they begin to go in different directions. Chandler, who hates Thanksgiving due to childhood trauma, makes a breakthrough by preparing cranberry sauce.

Meanwhile, Rachel and Phoebe enter Emma in a beauty pageant, and Ross and Joey get delayed by a hockey game, causing Monica and Chandler to lock everyone out in frustration. The episode ends on a poignant note as Monica and Chandler receive the life-changing news that they’ve been chosen to adopt a child.

7. The One Where Chandler doesn’t like Dogs (Season 7)

In this Thanksgiving episode of Friends, Chandler’s dislike for the holiday and his hatred of dogs create tension, especially when Phoebe sneaks a dog around. Meanwhile, Ross insists on naming all 50 states before eating, and Rachel deals with relationship drama involving her boyfriend, Tag. Despite Chandler's grumpiness for the occasion and the dogs, the episode is filled with lighthearted, amusing moments.

6. The One With The Football (Season 3)

Taking the action outside for a change and making the episode relatable for viewers the Friends play the game of tag football. Many families and groups of friends play this game in real life. is memorable for highlighting Monica's ultra-competitive nature, especially during the family's annual football game. Her intense drive to win leads to a hilarious moment where she accidentally breaks Ross’s nose, a reference to their past rivalry in the Geller Cup. It's a perfect example of Monica's over-the-top competitiveness, which has been a running joke throughout the series.

5. The One Where Underdog Gets Away (Season 1)

The first Thanksgiving episode of the series, Friends invented and popularised the concept of Friendsgiving. In this episode of Friends, everyone has plans to celebrate the occasion their way while Chandler explains why he hates Thanksgiving for the first time. However, as it proceeds, Monica and Ross celebrate alone because their parents are away. Joey discovers he's the face of a VD campaign on city posters with the slogan “What Mario isn’t telling you.”

Moreover, the Underdog balloon escapes during the parade, and the group locks themselves out of the apartment while trying to watch from the roof. With their Thanksgiving dinner ruined, they end up eating cheese sandwiches made by Chandler, highlighting the humourous, imperfect nature of the holiday.

4. The One With The Rumour (Season 8)

In this memorable episode from 2001, Monica invites an old friend from School who has transformed from a nerd bigger than Ross into a super attractive character Will played by Brad Pitt who was at the time married to Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel on the show. Will reveals that he started a cruel rumour about Rachel having both male and female sexual organs, and Ross helped spread it, causing tension between him and Rachel. Meanwhile, Joey attempts to eat an entire turkey by himself, embodying his typical, hilarious behaviour.

3. The One With Chandler In The Box (Season 4)

In this Thanksgiving episode of Friends, the group faces awkward relationship issues, including Monica dating Tim Burke, the son of her ex, Richard. Meanwhile, Joey punishes Chandler by locking him in a wooden box for six hours after Chandler kisses his girlfriend. The humour comes from Chandler’s funny attempts to entertain himself while trapped, making the episode a bizarre and comedic standout.

2. The One Where Ross Gets High (Season 6)

The episode has to be one of the most hilarious Thanksgiving episodes as it has so much going on at once. Rachel mixes up two recipes and makes a trifle with beef as one of its ingredients. Meanwhile, Ross and Joey want to leave the dinner as soon as possible so they can join Joey’s new roommate’s party. Phoebe briefly develops a crush on Monica's dad, played by Elliott Gould. Elsewhere, Ross is forced to confess to his parents that he was the one who smoked pot in college, not Chandler, who they mistakenly believe did. The episode is filled with awkward family dynamics and humorous misunderstandings, adding to the chaos of the holiday.

1. The One With All The Thanksgiving (Season 5)

Also known as the Flashback Episode, This Thanksgiving episode of Friends is a fan-favourite, packed with humour and rich character backstories. The group reminisces about their worst Thanksgiving, revealing embarrassing moments from their past. Chandler’s hatred of Thanksgiving is explained by his parents’ divorce announcement at the dinner table. We also learn that Monica accidentally cut off Chandler’s toe while trying to seduce him, providing some playful revenge for his past jokes at her expense. The episode is full of classic Friends moments, including Monica and Joey getting turkeys stuck on their heads, a hilarious and iconic visual.