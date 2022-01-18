The Kapil Sharma Show: Host teases Prithvi Shaw for smacking lips when asked about his girlfriend. Watch

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Kapil Sharma will welcome cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw on the show. During the episode, Kapil will be seen pulling Prithvi's leg by asking if he has a girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Sony Entertainment Television's Instagram handle shared a promo from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The video starts with Kapil welcoming Shikhar and Prithvi. He later pulls Shikhar's leg by asking him, “Shikhar paji meine yeh afwah suni hai ki jab aap khelne jaate ho tab aap apne saathi khiladiyon ke moje maar lete ho (Shikhar, I have heard the rumour that whenever you you go to play a game, you borrow socks from your teammates)?" Shikhar replies him by saying, “Juraabi maangi hai, supporter bhi manga hai (I have borrowed socks and supporter).”

Kapil also asks Shikhar and Prithvi if they've ever tried to hear the opposite team's strategy during a match. Prithvi laughs and confesses that he tried doing that once. “Mein sunne ke chakkar mein ek bar guard bhool gaya tha (I forgot to take my guard because I was busy listening to it).”

Kapil later asks Prithvi, “Girlfriend hai waise aapki Prithvi? (Do you have a girlfriend Prithvi)?” He replies " Saying this, Prithvi smacks his lips. Kapil notices this and jokes, “Nahi hai toh phir hothon pe yeh kyun kiya aapne (If you don't have a girlfriend then why did you do that thing with your lips)?” Hearing this, Shikhar and Prithvi split into laughter.

Kapil is currently gearing up for the release of his stand-up special on Netflix, I’m Not Done Yet. The show will see him talk about a variety of topics, from his drunk tweets to his marriage with Ginni Chatrath. It will premiere on January 28.

