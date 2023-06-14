‘The thought of marriage scares me more than kids,’ Savannah Chrisley opens up on 'Unlocked' podcast

Savannah Chrisley, star of the American reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best," recently opened up about her uncertainties regarding marriage on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. During a conversation with guest Lindsay Ell, the 25-year-old revealed her doubts and fears about tying the knot. Savannah Chrisley opens up in her Youtube podcast(Twitter)

Living in the southern region of the United States, Chrisley acknowledged the societal pressure to conform to traditional expectations of getting married and having children.

“It’s so hard because in the south, too, you experience this like, ‘You should be married. You should have kids,’ And I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids,” she said.

“I don’t know if it’s maybe—and this is gonna sound so bad, but I think maybe because kids, you’re in control of, you know?... So if I were to have a kid, it’s my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B. All these things.”

In a previous episode of Unlocked, the 25-year-old discussed the impact of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, facing legal issues and being incarcerated.

“In my mind, I can’t move on with my life. Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid….they’re going to eventually one day get to be a part of it,” the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star expressed.

Despite her parents' absence, Chrisley revealed that her father, Todd, has been encouraging her to continue with her life even though he is physically unavailable due to his prison sentence. She shared, “Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me.”

Since taking on the role of guardian for her niece Chloe, 10, and her younger brother Grayson, 17, while her parents are incarcerated, Chrisley has been grappling with conflicting emotions. She admitted feeling anger as part of the grief process and questioning whether she wants children of her own after experiencing the impact of her parents' situation on her family. She emphasized that her comments about reconsidering having children stem from a place of anger and that she deeply loves and cares for her niece and brother, finding joy and fun in their time together.

“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I’m like, ‘Okay. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?” the 25-year-old admitted.

Chrisley acknowledged that her reaction was driven by anger. But, she wanted to ensure that her words were not misconstrued, emphasizing that she holds no negative feelings regarding her role as a guardian of the children.

"I frickin love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything," she passionately expressed. "We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible.”