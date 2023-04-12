‘The Tonight Show’ uses BTS superstar Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ video to seek votes for The Webby Awards

The official Twitter handle of "The Tonight Show" has tweeted a video clip of BTS superstar Jimin performing on his superhit single "Like Crazy" while asking for votes for the 27th Annual Webby Awards People's Voice. BTS superstar Jimin (Twitter)

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the five nominees in the 'Variety' category of Video-video series & channels for the award. The other four nominees in the category are Letterman YouTube channel, Rolling Stone on Twitch, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Street You Grew Up On. The last date of voting is Thursday, April 20th.

Five-time Grammy nominated artist Jimin had appeared on The Tonight Show in an episode in March. On the show, the BTS superstar had talked about his debut solo album "Face" of which "Like Crazy" is a part of.

On the show, Jimin had thanked fans for their incredible support. He had also revealed how dancing and performing onstage was always a passion for him. On the question of who got him into feeling starstruck, Jimin had named American singer Halsey. He had praised Halsey for being kind-hearted and shared how other BTS members liked Halsey.

Talking about what inspired him to create the album "Face", Jimin had said that it was a result of the emotions that he felt throughout the pandemic.

"Like Crazy" was released after “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ which was also a hit. With "Like Crazy" , Jimin had topped the Billboard 100 chart on April 3, 2023 and became the first Korean solo artist to achieve the honour. The single sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week.