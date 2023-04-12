Home / Entertainment / Tv / ‘The Tonight Show’ uses BTS superstar Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ video to seek votes for The Webby Awards

‘The Tonight Show’ uses BTS superstar Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ video to seek votes for The Webby Awards

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 12, 2023 07:22 AM IST

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the five nominees in the 'Variety' category of Video-video series & channels for the award.

The official Twitter handle of "The Tonight Show" has tweeted a video clip of BTS superstar Jimin performing on his superhit single "Like Crazy" while asking for votes for the 27th Annual Webby Awards People's Voice.

BTS superstar Jimin (Twitter)
BTS superstar Jimin (Twitter)

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the five nominees in the 'Variety' category of Video-video series & channels for the award. The other four nominees in the category are Letterman YouTube channel, Rolling Stone on Twitch, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Street You Grew Up On. The last date of voting is Thursday, April 20th.

Five-time Grammy nominated artist Jimin had appeared on The Tonight Show in an episode in March. On the show, the BTS superstar had talked about his debut solo album "Face" of which "Like Crazy" is a part of.

On the show, Jimin had thanked fans for their incredible support. He had also revealed how dancing and performing onstage was always a passion for him. On the question of who got him into feeling starstruck, Jimin had named American singer Halsey. He had praised Halsey for being kind-hearted and shared how other BTS members liked Halsey.

Talking about what inspired him to create the album "Face", Jimin had said that it was a result of the emotions that he felt throughout the pandemic.

"Like Crazy" was released after “Set Me Free Pt. 2″ which was also a hit. With "Like Crazy" , Jimin had topped the Billboard 100 chart on April 3, 2023 and became the first Korean solo artist to achieve the honour. The single sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jimin bts entertainment jimmy fallon's tonight show jimmy fallon + 3 more
jimin bts entertainment jimmy fallon's tonight show jimmy fallon + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out