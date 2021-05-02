Till it gets better we have to stay home: Gulki Joshi

Known for shows like ‘Phir Subah Hogi’ ‘Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman’ ‘Piyaa Albela,’ actor Gulki Joshi feels despite so much is happening due to the pandemic, those who can shoot should continue doing their bit as many in the industry desperately need work to survive. “Work was hampered last year and this year again it’s gone haywire. Shoots that were happening in other states too have been stopped and crews have come back. Very few can go on with their shoot with limited recourses,” said Gulki.

Though the ‘Nakkash’ actor herself is all home as both her projects has been put on hold for a while, “I was shooting for OTT series ‘Bhaukal-2’ in Lucknow along with my ongoing TV show ‘Maddam Sir - Kuch Baat Hai…’ both have to be held and once things get better only then we will be able to resume. The TV show again will go on re-runs because we don’t have that big a bank of episodes. For the OTT one much has been shot but still, a lot is left. Till all get better we have to stay at home and away from work.”

Gulki herself has battled coronavirus last year and came back all strong. “It was not an easy time for me too but keeping oneself mentally strong and following medical advice is the key to fight the virus.”

Talking more about her work Gulki said, “Like all other actors I too had a checklist and though I have ticked off many, still several are left. I always wanted to play a cop and my ongoing show gave me this amazing opportunity. I love my character of SHO Haseena Mallik as she is so subtle and yet so strong in her head.

The entire show is all fun, yet each episode conveys a message. Then for the OTT series, my role was completely different from what I have done in all these years. So, in all these times since I started in 2011, I feel I have reached a position where I can be selective and a bit choosy.”