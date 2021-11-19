TKSS: Kartik Aaryan reacts after Kapil Sharma asks if dating rumours around actor's releases are 'just for controversy'

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo from the show has been released in which Kapil Sharma asked Kartik about the dating life and the rumours that spring up just in time of his film's releases.

“I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn't in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he's starring in a thriller like Dhamaka. Do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?” Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan in a promo.

Kartik, instead of confirming or denying, starts to sing the lines: “Chupana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata,” a song from the film Baazigar.

Kapil then asks Kartik: “Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai (You have never fallen in love with your co-stars. Just for the sake of promotions, you cook up a controversy.) Is it true?”

Kartik stands speechless while Archana Puran Singh teases him with the same song he sang a few moments ago, leaving everyone in splits.

Although Kartik hasn't dated anyone publicly, rumours surrounding his alleged romance with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan had made headlines. The rumours began when they were shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. However, just before the film was released, it was reported that the couple has separated.

In the Kapil Sharma Show, Kartik will be joined by his co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. The trio will be seen in Dhamaka this Friday. The film will release on Netflix and revolves around a news anchor, played by Kartik, who is caught between garnering TRP for his channel amid blasts in Mumbai while his wife, played by Mrunal, reports from ground zero.