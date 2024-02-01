Tom Hollander shares that he hasn't fully grieved for his Feud co-star Treat Williams

As Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans debuted on Wednesday night, audiences witnessed Treat Williams in one of his last prominent roles. The actor dedicated some of his final days before a fatal motorcycle accident in June on the sets of the new FX series. British actor Tom Hollander at Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere in New York, on January 23, 2024(AFP)

The show narrates the account of Truman Capote's rift with Manhattan's socialites, whom he referred to as his swans, following the release of his scandalous story, La Côte Basque, 1965.

Remembering Treat Williams

Williams, who passed away at the age of 71, takes on the role of CBS co-founder Bill Paley, the influential husband of Capote's former confidante Babe Paley (Naomi Watts).

Late actor Treat Williams at the 9th Annual Living Legends of Aviation awards on January 20, 2012. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tom Hollander, portraying Capote in Feud, opened up on the tragedy to People. He was quoted as saying, “It's very, very tragic and it's quite difficult for us to talk about because he was right there just now.”

Fellow Actors Commend Treat Williams' Dedication

Hollander fondly recalls Treat Williams on the set of Feud, describing him as generous and talkative. Watts, who is also an executive producer of Capote Vs. The Swans, shared with People that she believes Williams wholeheartedly dedicated himself to portraying Bill Paley, giving it his absolute best.

Treat Williams' Compelling Portrayal

In the series, Babe Paley grapples with terminal lung cancer when Capote publishes La Côte Basque in 1965. The exposé reveals an affair between Bill Paley and the wife of a New York governor.

British actress Naomi Watts at Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere on January 23, 2024.(AFP)

Despite the alleged infidelity, Bill remains dedicated to caring for his ailing wife during her final moments. Watts commends Treat Williams for his portrayal, stating that he masterfully captured the complexity of Bill's character in these challenging circumstances.

Director Gus Van Sant and Treat Williams had crossed paths long before collaborating on the limited series, Feud. Van Sant recalls their initial meeting, stating, "Treat and I had met once at an audition a while ago, I think in the '90s." After that, they continued to encounter each other over the years, given their shared hometown in Connecticut.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans debuted on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.