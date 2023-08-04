Home / Entertainment / Tv / Siddhartha Basu reveals the late Nitin Desai was struggling with financial issues for quite some time

Siddhartha Basu reveals the late Nitin Desai was struggling with financial issues for quite some time

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 04, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Quiz master and TV producer Siddhartha Basu mourns the demise of four-time National Film Award winning art director Nitin Desai

On Wednesday, the film industry woke up to a shocking and of Nitin Desai, a four-time National Award winner, reportedly committing suicide at his ND studio in Karjat. Quiz master and TV producer Siddhartha Basu, who collaborated with Desai on several projects, is also having a tough time dealing with the news.

Siddhartha Basu worked with Nitin Desai on projects such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bluffmaster Dus ka Dum and Sach ka Saamna
Siddhartha Basu worked with Nitin Desai on projects such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bluffmaster Dus ka Dum and Sach ka Saamna

“I haven’t been in touch with him directly for the last few years, but we have mutual friends. I got to know that he met some of the mutual friends on Sunday, and seemed perfectly okay, and not like a man going through so much stress and contemplating this move,” Basu tells us.

Here, he asserts that it reflects how one can never know what is going on in someone’s mind. “Nitin had this never say no spirit, we can’t even imagine the stress and the pressure that led him to take such an extreme step,” Basu says, revealing, “The friends he met on Sunday didn’t spot anything wrong. He was happy with them, and was in fact talking with excitement about his upcoming projects. There was not even a glimmer of stress. It is really sad news.”

Several reports are stating that he was going through a lot of financial struggle, with a default on a 252-crore loan as well.

“Another set of friends have shared that he was indeed going through some financial problems, and they were not recent. He was going through several financial issues for quite some time,” he says.

Basu worked with Desai on projects such as Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bluffmaster Dus ka Dum and Sach ka Saamna.

Looking back at his memories of working with him, Basu says, “He used to dream impossible dreams, and made them possible. He worked all over the world, and did installations in London and New York. He made things on a grand and massive scale. We did so many mega projects. I remember when foreign KBC producers came and saw the conditions at Film City, with no infrastructure and air conditioning, they said it would be an impossible task. He helped us dissociate the whole Film City labyrinth, and got a world class setting. He was a pioneer in art. It is such a sad day.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out