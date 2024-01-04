Uorfi Javed poses as she shares photo from hospital wearing oxygen mask, deletes it later

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed shared her photo in a now-deleted post after getting admitted to a hospital. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Uorfi posted a picture as she rested on a bed. Hours later, she took down her post. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed's Instagram account reactivated after it was ‘disabled by mistake’, she says: Guys please decide) Uorfi Javed shared her picture and then deleted it.

Uorfi shares her pic from hospital

In the picture, she wore the hospital attire and sat on the bed. She closed her eyes, smiled and showed the peace sign with her hands. Uorfi, however, was wearing an oxygen mask. She didn't inform her fans and followers why she was hospitalised. Sharing the picture, Uorfi wrote, "Starting 2024 with a bang."

Fans react to Uorfi's post

Reacting to the post, Sambhavna Seth commented, "Hey, what happened?" A fan said, "Praying for your speedy recovery." Another person wrote, "Feel better and wish you a very peaceful new 2024." A comment read, "I’m confused. Is it an outfit, or are you really sick? Otherwise, get well soon." Several fans wrote, "Get well soon."

Uorfi posted a picture.

About Uorfi

Uorfi regularly shares posts and pictures on Instagram as she gives her fans glimpses of her unique outfits. Last year, she recreated Rajpal Yadav's look from the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which got much attention and she ended up getting "death threats". Uorfi received an email from an unidentified person threatening to harm her if she did not remove the video.

After receiving this email, she informed the Mumbai Police about this and also posted it on X. She wrote, "I'm just shocked and appalled by this country man, I'm getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn't get any backlash." Uorfi received an email from two different email IDs. The first email came to her from a person named Nikhil Goswami, and the second email that came after it was from Rupesh Kumar.

More about Uorfi

Uorfi gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She also acted in several TV shows. She is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2, which streamed on ALT Balaji.

From 2016 to 2017, Uorfi played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini. In 2020, she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia. She later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In December 2022, she participated in MTV Splitsvilla X4 as a guest contestant and mischief maker.

