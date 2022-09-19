Uorfi Javed reacts to Chahatt Khanna's 'she isn't fit to be wife or mother' jibe: ‘I’m very satisfied’

Bigg Boss-fame Uorfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna continue to engage in their war of words on Instagram ever since the latter commented on her outfit. In the latest, Uorfi responded to Chahatt’s comment that Uorfi isn't fit to be a wife or mother. Her post came after Chahatt slammed Uorfi for commenting on Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case in which her name recently surfaced. Also read: Uorfi Javed takes aim at Chahatt Khanna after her Sukesh Chandrasekhar connection

After Uorfi took an aim at Chahatt with a sarcastic post, Chahatt Khanna wrote, “Without knowing the facts and jumping on the news for publicity and making a fool of yourself. Brainless se kya argument karna, agar akal hoti toh kaam karti ya shoot karti na ki semi Nude spottings karti, chalo koi na aap toh aunty, biwi ya maa ke layak toh ho nahi, ab dusro ko hi aunty bolke khush ho jao (There’s no point in arguing with somone who is brainless. If only she had brain, she would have worked and not gone around doing semi nude spottings. It’s okay you cannot become an aunty, wife or even a mother. Stay happy by calling others aunty) #Javed.”

In reply, Uorfi wrote back, “Word Semi nude per zara gaur farmaya jaaye! (Let’s look at the word semi nude).” She then shared a bunch of Chahatt’s photos where she is seen wearing a swimsuits of various kinds. Uorfi further shared videos of herself mentioning Chahatt and said, “Ye kitni aunty wali baat hai ki mai biwi aur maa banne layak nahin hu. Koi mujhse toh pucho yaar. Mereko banna hi nahi hai yaar kisi ki biwi, mujhe banna hi nhi hai maa (I don’t get this. I don’t even want to become a wife or mother).”

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Stories.

Uorfi added that she doesn’t believe in the concept that one has to become a wife or a mother to feel whole as a woman. “I am very satisfied, aur Chahatt Ji aap bataiye. Aap toh do-do baar biwi ban chuki aapne kya ukhaad liya? (Since you married twice, you should tell me about your achievements).” Previously Uorfi had apologised for commenting on Chahatt's divorces.

Earlier, Chahatt Khanna’s name surfaced in the extortion case connected with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reportedly, the television actor is among four other actors and models who met the conman in Tihar jail through his associate Pinky Irani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON