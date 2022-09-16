Uorfi Javed takes aim at Chahatt Khanna after her Sukesh Chandrasekhar connection surfaces: 'But I am the obnoxious one'

Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and took a dig at television actor Chahatt Khanna after her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced amid the ongoing money laundering case against him. Reportedly, Chahatt is among four other actors and models who met Sukesh in Tihar jail via his associate Pinky Irani. Last month, Uorfi and Chahatt engaged in a war of words on social media after the latter commented on Uorfi’s ‘cheap’ fashion statement. Also read: Uorfi Javed says she shouldn't have commented on Chahatt Khanna's divorces

On Thursday, Urofi took to her Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the media report featuring Chahatt Khanna’s association with the conman. To it, she added sarcastically, “But I’m the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media.” She signed out with a smiley face.

Urofi Javed's Instagram Stories.

Besides, Chahatt Khanna, Nikita Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil met Sukesh as well. “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in its charge sheet, as per India Today. Meanwhile, Chahatt hasn’t responded to the claims.

In August, Chahatt shamed Uorfi for her outfit on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It's easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.”

Later Uorfi replied to Chahatt’s remark and talked about her ‘two divorces.’ “At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?” she said. However, later Uorfi said that she shouldn't have commented about Chahatt's divorces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON