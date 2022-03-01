Urvashi Dholakia tears up as she recalls not having 1500 for kids' school: 'You feel let down'

Urvashi Dholakia has returned to TV after a hiatus of four years with Naagin 6, where she plays the role of Urvashi, mother of the female protagonist. She made her debut on camera at the age of 6 with an advertisement and has appeared in several projects including her infamous role as Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. However, she has had her fair share of struggles in her professional as well as her personal life. During a tough phase of some financial crisis, the actor found herself struggling to pay the school fees of her children. Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia says her sons, family want her to get married again: 'Not like mera time chala gaya hai'

Urvashi got married at the age of 16, but it did not last long and she got separated from her husband at the age of 18. She was pregnant during that time, and gave birth to twin sons Kshitij and Sagar at the age of 19. The actor became a single mom and has raised her sons single-handedly.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi recalled a bad phase when she desperately needed money for her children's education. The actor required 3000 rupees and had filmed one pilot episode to arrange the same, but was told by the makers that there will be just half the payment since it was the first episode.

Urvashi recalled about the incident, "I was in my late teens. It has actually stuck with me since and it has only taught me not to be dependent. Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful. At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do."

She added, "You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have ₹1500 to pay for my child's education.' You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself." The actor started tearing up as she said, "life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on."

Urvashi, who had moved back to her parents' house with her sons after she separated from her husband, also said that she would like her children to carve their own path and live their own lives. Her sons Kshitij and Sagar, both 26, are often seen in goofy videos she shares on her Instagram account.

