Urvashi Dholakia says her sons, family want her to get married again: 'Not like mera time chala gaya hai'

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia was just 16 when she got married and 17 when she welcomed her twin sons--Sagar and Kshitij. She raised them as a single mother all these years but her family wants her to 'settle down' now.

Urvashi, however, insists that there are some things that she would not compromise on when it comes to a potential partner. Staying independent is most important to her.

Speaking to a leading daily, Urvashi said, “My children and family want me to settle down but I haven’t given it a serious thought yet (laughs). My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I’m faced with these topics, I always laugh it off. Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai (what do I think, not that my time is gone), but I can’t overthink things beyond a point."

"So, if it has to happen, it will happen. Another thing is that I’m a very independent woman and have lived life on my own terms. Hence, I would need someone who understands this rather than undermining my independence,” she added.

Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi had spoken about how it broke her heart to send her children to boarding school when they were just eight years old. “Unfortunately, that is something that did come to my mind that I had barely been able to give them any time, and because of that, I had to send them to the boarding school. I had no other choice. I was never happy with the decision of sending them away. It put me under a massive depression but on the other hand, I had to do it for their future,” she had said.

Urvashi rose to fame as one of Indian television's most famous villains, Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in and won Bigg Boss 6. She dated actor Anuj Sachdeva for a while and even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with him.

