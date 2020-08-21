e-paper
Urvashi Dholakia: I never got an offer for a Bollywood film and it has not bothered me either

Urvashi Dholakia: I never got an offer for a Bollywood film and it has not bothered me either

Despite a great body of work on the small screen, the actor admits having faced certain prejudices, however, she has no qualms and is content with her journey instead

tv Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:13 IST
The actor feels that one needs to understand that TV actors also have a loyal audience
The actor feels that one needs to understand that TV actors also have a loyal audience
         

Amid debates that actors on TV are often labelled according to the medium they’re working in, and get limited opportunities in films, actor Urvashi Dholakia agrees that such tags definitely exist in the industry irrespective of the medium you’re ventured into.

“I’ve been in conversations for web shows previously. Given that one aspect of the industry (films) is shut, so everybody is looking towards web. But, mind sets of the makers are the same, it’s just that now it has expanded to another medium,” says Dholakia best known as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Despite a great body of work on the small screen, the actor admits having faced certain prejudices, however, she has no qualms and is content with her journey instead.

“There have been times when I was told, ‘Oh no, ye toh TV actor hai. Overexposed hai.’ Abh matlab hai toh hai na, kya kar sakte hain? I’ve done television all my life. I’ve never got an offer for a Bollywood film, but it hasn’t bothered me either. I’ve still made a mark and place for myself — whatever little or small space — I’ve made it. I’m still fending for myself,” she asserts.

 

Not paying heed to those who look down upon actors on the small screen, the 41-year-old points, “One needs to understand that TV actors also have a loyal audience. But people forget the bigger picture. Although I’m not a maker but I feel discrimination is there for sure.”

While many actors feel that it’s ultimately the audience who have the power to make or break an actor, Dholakia feels a lot of onus also lies with the makers.

She reasons, “I feel it’s the makers who can change the mind sets of people. The audience is there to watch, they will watch what they’re shown. They don’t have that call (to decide what to make). Accepting it or rejecting it is their hands. The risk takers are the makers. Some are ready to take the risk and some don’t want to. That needs to change.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@sanchita_kalra.

