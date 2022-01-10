Varun Sood reveals why Divya Agarwal was not offered Bigg Boss 15: ‘The makers called and told her…’

Varun Sood defended his girlfriend Divya Agarwal and revealed that she got a call from the Bigg Boss 15 team about why they did not want her on the show. His tweet comes after Shamita Shetty mocked her on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode and said that she was not even offered Bigg Boss 15.

“One tweet pls @VSood12 with tag DIVYA DOESN’T NEED BB15,” a fan wrote. Varun replied, “Why should I state the obvious? 1. Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once? 2. Her web series started immediately after BB OTT. 3. The makers called her and told her that she has already won and they don’t want to send her in with people who haven’t.”

And eating alot of grapes causes acidity. Should know when to stop. — Varun Sood (@VSood12) January 9, 2022

Another person refused to buy the explanation and tweeted, “Yes bro....this is just like if she has got an Alto why would she want a BMW. Angoor nahi mile to khatte hai (It is a case of sour grapes).” Varun replied, “And eating a lot of grapes causes acidity. Should know when to stop.”

Divya won Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Many of her co-contestants on the show, including Shamita, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat, went on Bigg Boss 15. Shamita, Nishant and Pratik are still in the race.

Previously, when Pratik’s fans undermined her Bigg Boss OTT victory, Divya told Hindustan Times, “This is a very negative way of demeaning a show where Pratik equally put those efforts. How can a fandom nullify the entire efforts of your favourite contestant? If it was a big deal, then he should have come there (Bigg Boss 15). This big deal has given you an opportunity to go there.”

