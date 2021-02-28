Vikas Gupta meets Rakhi Sawant's mom, says 'I think her new hairstyle is cool'

Vikas Gupta, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Rakhi Sawant as a challenger, met her mother Jaya Sawant recently. Rakhi's mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sharing a few pictures with her as they smiled wide for the camera, Vikas wrote, "Maa is that safety shield which is given to every kid at the time of their birth. When we have our mother, we feel powerful and have the courage to cross every obstacle as if she is in us and we are in her. And if we feel our mother will go away from us, it feels as if our life would go away from us."

Addressing Rakhi, he wrote, "#RakhiSawant I am so proud of you that even when you knew your mother is going through such serious illness you continued to entertain people, you worked hard so you could earn and justify the money you get from #biggboss14 which today you are using to get your mother treated. I shall be chanting for auntie and the operation to go successful. I had so much fun being with her & also I think her new hairstyle is super cool. By now after meeting me she also believes the same. I am here and you know it #vikasgupta."

Rakhi reacted to the post with hands raised up in air emoji. Former TV actor Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Auntie's smile shows how brave she is. Rakhi, loads of love to u and may aunty recover soon and become hail n hearty."

A day before, Sohail Khan sent a video message to Rakhi in which he asked her to give him a call directly if she or her mother are in need of anything.

Rakhi had walked out of Bigg Boss 14 on the finale day with a prize money of ₹14 lakh. She said she would utilise the amount for the treatment of her mother.