Was Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romance concocted by Bigg Boss 15 team? Donal Bisht's interview sparks speculations

Donal Bisht, who got voted out by the Bigg Boss 15 contestants has said that makers of the show used to call Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash to the confession room.
Donal Bisht made shocking revelations about the Bigg Boss 15 house
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht got evicted after housemates voted her out of the house. On Tuesday, while talking to VJ Andy, Donal made revelations about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's blooming romance on the show.

During the interview, VJ Andy asked Donal, “The hashtag TejRan is trending a lot. The hashtag started two weeks before Karan and Tejasswi actually bonded. Did somebody tell them to do that on the show?” Donal replied by saying that this might have happened because Karan, Tejasswi, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh were often called by the Bigg Boss to the confession room and when she asked them they said it was some personal issue. She also revealed that one time when Karan came back from the confession room, he was really worried and was in deep thought.

RELATED STORIES

Many Bigg Boss followers and fans also suspected if Tejasswi and Karan's bond was actually real. One person tweeted, “The makers are hyping fake love stories. Some contestants are very boring, we cannot see them doing anything. They are calling Karan and Tejasswi's friendship love. How will the show run like that."

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht reacts to Karan Kundrra’s ‘kamar nahi dikh rahi’ comment, calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘insecure’

Another fan called out Bigg Boss and said, “Bigg Boss, what is this fake hashtag, TejRan, bad PR. Tejasswi and Karan's love angle is planned. Eyes never lie. This is not how love happens." One fan tweeted, “Trophy de de bhai karan and Tejaswi ko kyu 2 mahine waste kr rha ..hme malum uski vo winner bnana h tjhe bs ye fake love story se paka mt.” (Give the trophy to Karan and Tejasswi. Why are you wasting 2 months? We know that you guys will make them the winner. Just don't bore us with their fake love story.)

 

