Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
Actor Hina Khan has the internet talking about her silhouette challenge video. For the unversed, social media is abuzz with the latest 'silhouette challenge'. Set to the remix of Paul Anka's 1959 track Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Streets, the challenge began as a way to show off one's sensual moves. The challenge is aimed at making people feel sexy and confident about their bodies.
Hina jumped on the silhouette challenge bandwagon recently. In the video shared on Instagram, Hina was seen grooving in a pair of shorts, a white shirt, and a denim jacket. She sported a bold red lipstick that added a lot of oomph to the look. As she moved her body to the tune, the lights went off and the red filter takes over, letting Hina confidentially flaunt her toned body and completing the challenge.
She shared the video using the hashtags trending as part of the challenge. While fans were impressed with the video, Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo couldn't hold back from dropping a comment either. "Dayum!!" the impressed star said. Actor Mahima Chaudhry shared similar emotions when she commented, "Soooooooooooooooooo damn".
Check out the video below:
Hina joined Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and many other international celebrities in taking up the challenge. Apart from her video, Hina also held everyone's attention with her recent photoshoot. The actor slipped into a purple lehenga, channeling Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The photos served as the perfect wedding outfit inspiration.
The actor was in the news recently for celebrating her beau Rocky Jaiswal's birthday. The party was attended by close friends Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh. On the work front, Hina made her film debut with Hacked last year.
