IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
Actor Hina Khan takes on the silhouette challenge.
tv

Watch: Hina Khan sets hearts racing with her silhouette challenge video

Hina Khan takes on the viral silhouette challenge and shared a video on social media. The video comes hours after she left fans gushing with her purple lehenga photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Actor Hina Khan has the internet talking about her silhouette challenge video. For the unversed, social media is abuzz with the latest 'silhouette challenge'. Set to the remix of Paul Anka's 1959 track Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Streets, the challenge began as a way to show off one's sensual moves. The challenge is aimed at making people feel sexy and confident about their bodies.

Hina jumped on the silhouette challenge bandwagon recently. In the video shared on Instagram, Hina was seen grooving in a pair of shorts, a white shirt, and a denim jacket. She sported a bold red lipstick that added a lot of oomph to the look. As she moved her body to the tune, the lights went off and the red filter takes over, letting Hina confidentially flaunt her toned body and completing the challenge.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

She shared the video using the hashtags trending as part of the challenge. While fans were impressed with the video, Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo couldn't hold back from dropping a comment either. "Dayum!!" the impressed star said. Actor Mahima Chaudhry shared similar emotions when she commented, "Soooooooooooooooooo damn".

Check out the video below:

Hina joined Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B and many other international celebrities in taking up the challenge. Apart from her video, Hina also held everyone's attention with her recent photoshoot. The actor slipped into a purple lehenga, channeling Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The photos served as the perfect wedding outfit inspiration.

The actor was in the news recently for celebrating her beau Rocky Jaiswal's birthday. The party was attended by close friends Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh. On the work front, Hina made her film debut with Hacked last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan

Related Stories

Hina Khan shares black and white images(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares black and white images(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan makes winter wear look sexy in long coat and knee-high boots, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Hina Khan shared black and white images from one of her photoshoots and made our jaws touch the floor. For the pictures, the stunner opted to wear a long coat and knee-high boots.
READ FULL STORY
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma with daughter Anayra.
Kapil Sharma with daughter Anayra.
tv

Kapil Sharma’s daughter copies comedian, Sumona calls her ‘Cuteness ki dukaan'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Kapil Sharma has shared a cute picture with daughter Anayra on Instagram. He also welcomed a baby boy this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rajkummar Rao will make an appearance on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rajkummar Rao enters house, teases a twist ahead of finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 AM IST
  • The Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Rajkummar Rao in the house as he talks about a twist ahead of the grand finale. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also enter the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
Salman Khan couldn't save Bigg Boss 14 with his star power.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

By Ruchi Kaushal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
Rubina was responding to Rakhi who claimed her new-found friendship with Rahul Vaidya was fake.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina says, 'Jasmin, Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 day 135: Rubina declares, 'Jasmin and Rakhi hurt my feelings on the show'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
Aanjjan Srivastava (Sourced photo)
tv

Aanjjan Srivastava: Common man issues touched the heart of many

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav feels problems of a common man remains same and touches many hearts when told in a subtle way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta with newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.
tv

Smriti gives savage reply to a troll who criticised her husband Gautam's clothes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • Smriti Khanna clapped back at a troll who criticised her husband Gautam Gupta's dressing sense and compared it to that of a 'working boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
Neha Kakkar offered to help lyricist Santosh Anand.
tv

Neha Kakkar gifts 5 lakh to out-of-work lyricist Santosh Anand on Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar gifted 5 lakh to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after listening to his story about being out of work in the twilight years of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came close on Bigg Boss 13.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth and fans are in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Fans of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted a cute new detail in Shehnaaz's phone. As she was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently, paparazzi got a look at her phone wallpaper--a photo with Sidharth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde's praise of her.
tv

Nehha Pendse: 'I hope I get to work with Shilpa Shinde someday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Nehha Pendse has reacted to Shilpa Shinde who appreciated her as an actor and claimed that she is a perfect fit for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu with their three daughters.
tv

Teejay Sidhu: Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu has written about how she didn't like a person's comment on a friend's post who had welcomed a boy after already having a girl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya have fought and made up quite a few times on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul's sister calls his bond with Nikki 'cute, real'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya has shared a love-hate relationship with Nikki Tamboli, and his sister has now said that it is a real bond that goes with ups and downs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
Aly Goni was in tears as Bigg Boss granted him his wish to see his niece.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni's wish gets fulfilled, Nikki takes a major decision

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo hints towards an emotional episode as Aly Goni's desire will be filled by the makers. He will get to talk to his mother and see his newborn niece.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
Actor Ayub Khan is now seen on Ranju Ki Betiyan
tv

Ayub Khan blames TRP for TV shows 'running despite storylines coming to an end'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Actor Ayub Khan talks about his latest TV show, Ranju Ki Betiyan, how TV content has changed over the years, and why TV shows often seem unending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger in December.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, here's why she deserves to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its end and Rakhi Sawant is one of the finalists. Looking back at her journey, here's why she should win the reality show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
Bigg Boss 14 Kavita Kaushik had too many enemies in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Kavita-Rubina and more worst fights of the season

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • From violent actions resulting in elimination of a contestant to a contestant walking out in anger, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed more than a fair share of ugly fights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP