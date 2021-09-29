'We are Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol': Sana Makbul reveals Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to their relationship, chemistry

Actor Sana Makbul has opened up about her relationship with actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The duo have been linked together for a while now. Sana said that Vishal feel their relationship and chemistry is like actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as they are only friends. Describing how different they are, Sana called herself a burger and Vishal a vada pav, a Maharashtrian street food dish.

The rumours of Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh's dating started after they spent time together in South Africa, where they shot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, the duo's co-contestant from the show, Shweta Tiwari also teased him about Sana.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Sana Makbul said, "I am a burger, he is vada pav. It's very simple. Humara milaap hain hi nahi (There's no possibility of our union). Having said that, Vishal is a wonderful guy. This is only friendship. Abhi hum finale shoot kar rahe the kisine humari chemistry ke baare mein bola (We were shooting for the finale when someone spoke about out chemistry) and our friends were like 'why aren't you guys dating'? I really liked this one thing about us. He said, 'We are Shah Rukh and Kajol.' I looked at him and said 'You think so?' He said, 'Haan, hum thori date kar rahe hai? Hum toh bohut acche dost hai. Logo ko lag raha hai ki hum date kar rahe hai (Ya, are we dating? We are just good friends. People think that we are dating)'."

"We are just good friends. We have never seen each other like that in that way. Woh Cape Town mein bhi bolta tha. 'Yeh na woh sarpanch ki betiyaan hoti hai na gaon mein and main woh gaon ka ladka yeh Sana mere liye woh hai (He used to say this in Cape Town too. 'Sana is like the daughter of the village head and I'm the boy in a village'." When asked if the options are open for the future, Sana said, "Not really."

Earlier, speaking with Hindustan Times, Sana had said, "I don’t know how the dating rumour started, but because we’re good friends, it doesn’t really matter. Also, we’re pretty clear in our head (about our bond), so I don’t let it have an impact on us. We both are single. That’s why it’s not hampering us, because in our personal life, we don’t have a respective partner.”