When a crab watched Hina Khan as she slept on a Maldives beach, see pics

Actor Hina Khan has shared throwback pictures from her beach holiday in the Maldives. Making fun of her own skills of being able to sleep anywhere, Hina posted the pictures on her Instagram Stories.

"This is me sleeping on the beach while enjoying the sunset..@rockyji clicked these.. The calm is so so relaxing and comforting," she wrote on a monochrome picture that shows the actor sleeping peacefully on the beach, dressed in a bikini top and trousers. Her hat can be seen lying near her.

Hina also posted another image, claiming she can sleep anywhere. "From another angle I can sleep anywhere," she captioned a picture with similar visuals.

Hina also posted a colourful version of the first picture, edited to point out a hole near her. "@rockyji said a there was this tiny little crab coming out of this hole and watching me," she wrote and posted a few laughing emojis. She added, "And then, once the crab started approaching @rockyji woke me up without scaring me."





Hina enjoyed a quick getaway in the Maldives in March, and walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week upon her return. She had to get tested for the coronavirus after showstopper Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the virus.

“I again got tested after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. I attended Manish's show, so we were all in close proximity over there, so I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. Just to let you guys know, I am absolutely fine. I am still going to isolate myself for a couple of days more because sometimes, this virus takes time. But I feel good, I am absolutely fine,” Hina said in a video she posted for her fans.

