When a famous TV actor attempted suicide on Bigg Boss after a heartbreak, production had to rush in to stall her

The television show Bigg Boss has kept viewers hooked for many years now, including the regional versions. But it is not always smooth sailing, given the atypical conditions the contestants live in for days at a time. Abhishek Mukherjee, the Project Head of Bigg Boss at Endemol Shine India, revealed on a podcast with Vijay Vikram Singh how a famous TV actor once tried to die by suicide on the show. The project head of Bigg Boss revealed the behind-the-scenes moment that left them reeling.

Famous TV actor once tried to die by suicide on Bigg Boss

Abhishek spoke in the podcast about how he believes creating content for Bigg Boss is only fine as long as they don’t play with human emotions. He then recalled, without naming her, how in one of the regional versions of the show, an actor tried to die by suicide due to heartbreak.

He said, “It so happened that in one of the regional languages, a well-reputed television actor had a breakup when she entered the show. That’s the reason she entered the show: that she’ll have some time off from a bad breakup. Now, she fell in love with someone in the house. And that guy also cheated on her in the show. He was doing it for television, she couldn’t gauge that. She found that out soon.”

When she found out that she was cheated on, she tried to die by suicide, he said. “One of the nights in Lonavala, when she came to know this, at three in the morning, she wanted to kill herself. She forgot she was even on the show. We ran as soon as we found out. Thankfully, we have a psychiatrist on board who was called in. We had to buy time and stall her till seven or so in the morning till he came from Mumbai.”

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss, based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother, has various television and OTT versions. It started in Hindi and has since been extended into seven languages, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam. Salman Khan hosts the Hindi version of the show.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918