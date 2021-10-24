When Shoaib Akhtar told Kapil Sharma why Pakistan never beat India in a World Cup match: ‘Nervous ho jaate hain’

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, during an appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2015, was asked why Pakistan has never beaten India in a World Cup game. India and Pakistan are currently going head-to-head at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

“World Cup mein kya ho jaata hai? Yaar, hum nervous ho jaate hain. India ka pressure itna le lete hai, pata nahi, samajh nahi lagti (What happens in the World Cup? We get nervous. We take so much pressure upon ourselves of playing against India, I don’t know, I don’t understand),” Shoaib told host Kapil Sharma.

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, too, was asked the same question when he came on The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago. “Waise agar record dekha jaaye, Pakistan bohot zyada match jeeta hua hai. World Cup mein hum kehte hai, ‘Chalo yaar, tum bhi thoda kuch jeet lo’ (If you look at the record, Pakistan has won more matches against India. So when it comes to the World Cup, we feel, ‘Okay, you win something as well’),” he joked. He added that whenever he comes to India, he is asked this question over and over again.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. India has already lost three wickets - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

Kapil is currently hosting a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Last month, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif were guests on the show and shared many off-the-field stories.

On Saturday, Kapil hosted several noted singers on The Kapil Sharma Show - Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Talat Aziz, Ash King and Sameer Khan. Sunday night’s episode will feature actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Raashi Sood as guests.