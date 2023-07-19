'Worst idea in history’, Bethenny Frankel reveals Andy Cohen's role in her ill-fated marriage with Jason Hoppy

In a surprising revelation, Bethenny Frankel, former star of "Real Housewives of New York City," shared that it was Andy Cohen who encouraged her to marry her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Speaking on her podcast, "Just B," Frankel described it as the “worst idea in history.” Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and host Andy Cohen.

Frankel and Hoppy exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in March 2010, shortly after Frankel discovered she was pregnant with their daughter, Bryn. However, their once-promising relationship quickly deteriorated, and the couple announced their separation in December 2012. The ensuing divorce proceedings would become a long and bitter battle, primarily focused on custody arrangements for their daughter.

After years of legal disputes and court hearings, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy finally reached the end of their tumultuous divorce in January 2021. The process was marked by financial settlements and custody negotiations, with Frankel ultimately gaining full legal custody and primary residential custody of Bryn.

Reflecting on a "Nightmare Divorce"

In 2021, Frankel candidly discussed her failed marriage, referring to it as a "nightmare divorce." She revealed that she initially believed marrying someone with a simple life would be a positive choice, as they would not be motivated by her wealth and fame. However, the reality proved to be far more challenging.

Prenups and Marriage

Frankel also touched upon her resistance to having a prenuptial agreement before marrying Hoppy. She found the concept embarrassing and awkward, dismissing the idea as uncomfortable. However, in hindsight, she recognized the importance of protecting her assets and acknowledged the discomfort surrounding the topic.

Also read | ‘Only room for one peacock’, Bethenny Frankel weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romance rumors

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON