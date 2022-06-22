Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 21: Abhimanyu makes dramatic entry at Akshara’s home as they hide feud

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, things take an interesting turn as Abhimanyu finally shows up at the Goenkas for the function. Is he ready to forgive Akshara or is he here to apologize? The real drama comes when we see that his entry was nothing but a big drama itself to hide the tensions between the two. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 20: Akshara and Goenka family prepare for ‘Savan Milni’ celebration

Aarohi doubts Akshara

As the celebration for ‘Savan Milni’ begins, Aarohi drags Akshara to dance. Something doesn’t seem right though, as Akshara is trying to hide her tears behind her smiling face and groovy dance moves. Kairav soon notices that something is troubling Akshara. Aarohi also keeps on wondering why Akshara seems a little distant. Her doubts get stronger when the Birla family arrives but Abhimanyu is nowhere to be found.

Everyone enquires about his whereabouts but both Manjari and Akshara hide the real reason behind his absence. While Suvarna and Manish worry about Manjari, Aarohi plans to find out from Neil if everything is alright with Abhimanyu. She doesn’t find the truth but succeeds in getting closer to Neil. In the upcoming episodes, we might be seeing their friendship getting stronger and it won’t be a surprise if Aarohi uses this friendship to plot against Abhimanyu. Keep watching this space to know more.

As the celebration begins, the two families enjoy the swing ritual. Akshara joins Aarohi for the ritual who reminds her that she should be waiting for Abhimanyu to join. Unfortunately, Akshara can't tell her that Abhimanyu might not even come and her rituals would remain uncompleted.

Abhimanyu arrives

While Akshara continues with the function alone, Abhimanyu’s dramatic entry surprises everyone. However, it is not what it seems. Soon we realize that his entry is just a facade to hide his fight with Akshara as he has been receiving calls and messages from the Goenkas to come to the party. Akshara also doesn’t try to make up things with him and the two continue to pretend to have mended their differences.

Abhimanyu pushes Akshara to tell everyone the truth but she refuses any such possibility. Abhimanyu hints that he will not keep this pretense for long. While their families praise their relationship, they continue to fight with each other. It will be even more entertaining to see when the entire family finds out that their relationship is not what it seems to be.

In the next episode, we will see the ‘Savan Milni’ celebration getting more fun as the family plays games and parties. Abhimanyu and Akshara also engage in the games until the fun turns into a fight. Keep reading HT highlights for all updates.

