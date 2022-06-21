Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 20: Akshara and Goenka family prepare for ‘Savan Milni’ celebration

As the Goenka family prepare for Savan Milni festival, Akshara and Abhimanyu worry about pretending everything’s fine in front of their families. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see more tension in the Birla family as Akshara and Abhimanyu’s fight continues. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 18: Akshara and Abhimanyu keep their fight hidden from family members

Suhasini invites Abhimanyu

In the previous episode, we saw the Goenka family preparing for the Savan Milni festival. The family is excited to invite Abhimanyu and his family for the celebration, but Akshara gets anxious. She is aware that even if they invite, Abhimanyu may or may not come after the huge fight. However, when Suhasini and Akshara go out for shopping, they accidently meet Abhimanyu in the market. Suhasini invites Abhimanyu to the function. He tries to deny it but to no avail. Soon, he learns that even Akshara tried to avoid inviting him. This makes him angrier and he decides not to go.

It looks like the web of misunderstandings is getting tighter between them and things are going to be solved anytime soon. Back at home, Manjari receives the invitation from Suvarna and she accepts it immediately. Parth and Shefali also decide to join her. Even though the Birla family accepted the offer, Akshara still worries if Abhimanyu will join in. Aarohi notices her tension and asks if everything is alright. She convinces her that things are okay between the two but Aarohi doesn’t accept. Keep reading to find out if Abhimanyu will actually come to the festival for Akshara or if Aarohi’s doubts come true.

Manjari decides to bring Akshara back

After Manjari refused the divorce, Abhimanyu has been distant with her. Harsh still blames her for getting him fired from the hospital. At this crossroad, Manjari suffers alone and now even Akshra has left the house. Manjari is trying to carry everyone together but the family is falling apart. This festival comes as a blessing for her as she got the time to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara back together.

She goes to the hospital to get Abhimanyu ready for the function, but he refuses to come. Manjari tried to convince him but all she got in return was anger and disappointment. Abhimanyu is still mad at her for not divorcing Harsh and for not telling him the truth about Neil. Will he ever forgive her? It seems difficult now but how can Abhimanyu stay mad at his mother for long! He will soon come back to both Manjari and Akshara, but there will be a lot more drama before that happens; and we will keep bringing you all the updates.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu’s absence in the function will reaffirm doubts in everyone’s mind about his relationship with Akshara. Akshara will also get worried about the future of their marriage but Abhimanyu will surprise all with his dramatic entry. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON