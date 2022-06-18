Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 18: Akshara and Abhimanyu keep their fight hidden from family members

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see how Abhimanyu and Akshara struggle without each other but don’t try to solve their issues. Manjari will also start doubting if everything is alright, but Abhimanyu and Akshara will manage to hide the truth from everyone. Read this full article to know more. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 17: Abhimanyu says he regrets marrying Akshara, she returns home)

Akshara lies to Manjari

Abhimanyu continues sulking and longing for Akshara. Manjari notices Abhimanyu upset and calls Akshara to find out the truth. Akshara gets anxious if Abhimanyu has told her everything but realizes that even he hasn’t told anyone about their fight. How can they even tell? If anyone finds out that Abhimanyu, who loves Akshara so much, has thought of leaving her, they will not be able to handle the truth. So Akshara does what she has to, she lies to Manjari and tells her that everything is okay.

Manjari inquires if Akshara is planning to come back soon, to which she receives a shocking reply. Akshara tells her that she might stay back for some time. Manjari gets worried if things are not fine between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Soon she will know that her worries are not uncalled for. How will the Birla family handle this new drama?

Goenkas prepare for ‘Savan Milni’ festival

Back at the Goenka house, Akshara tries to hide her pain with songs and celebrations. She rejoices with her family and ignores any questions regarding her sudden visit. She makes sure no one finds out the truth. However, Aarohi and Kairav get suspicious and wonder if she is hiding something. Akshara dreams about Abhimanyu coming to the Goenka villa to bring her back. However, her dreams are just that, dreams. Abhimanyu is not ready to make up with her despite all the pain he is feeling without her. Even Akshara recalls the past day’s incidents and decides not to call or message him.

Akshara prepares for the Savan Milni festival with the Goenkas and Suhasini suggests that they should invite Birlas as well for the celebration. Akshara asks them not to, given the circumstances at home. This makes Aarohi doubt her even more. After all, Aarohi knows how she has created misunderstandings among Akshara’s family members. She understands that things can’t be okay between Abhimanyu and Akshara as she made sure they get into a fight. It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the family also finds out the truth.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara trying to get closer to each other. However, their anger and ego will continue to draw them apart. Suhasini will ultimately invite Abhimanyu and all the Birlas to their house. How will Akshara hide the truth behind their fight in front of everyone? How will the family members react after finding out the truth? Keep watching this space for all updates.

