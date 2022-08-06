Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 6: Akshara doubts Anisha’s intentions as wedding preparations begins

After lots of surprises in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives, the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brings new drama by an unwanted guest in the Birla family. While they prepare for Abhimanyu’s surgery, Kairav and Anisha get ready for their wedding day. Read this article for all updates. (Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Suhasini asks Anisha to give up acting)

Wedding date gets fixed

Suhasini has put an unexpected and shocking demand against Anisha. She demands that Anisha chooses between her acting career in Mumbai and her relationship with Kairav. Kairav, Akshara, and Abhimanyu try to protest but Anisha accepts Suhasini’s condition. Mahima instantly proposes a date of marriage, ten days from the present day. Everyone remains taken aback by her hurry, but she clearly wants the wedding to take place before Anisha changes her mind. It will be interesting to see how a wedding that has begun with so many conditions and suspicions, will end. Keep reading HT highlights to know more.

Meanwhile, Mahima comes to Akshara to give her the responsibility of keeping both families together. Harsh also informs about Abhimanyu’s upcoming appointments that Akshara needs to handle. Moreover, she gets a call for the third round of auditions. Amidst these many duties, another huge shock awaits Akshara.

Akshara starts doubting Anisha

Wedding preparations have started with full grandeur and it’s time for the engagement party. Kairav brings some designs for Anisha to choose from but she decides to buy the ring from elsewhere. They arrive at a showroom to look for the rings, wherein Akshara notices Anisha is constantly distracted by her phone. Akshara notices that someone keeps calling Anisha, which she keeps discarding. She worries about her and asks her to take the call somewhere else if not in front of her. Anisha asks her to not worry.

Later, Anisha goes out surreptitiously. Akshara notices her leaving and goes after her. Later, we see Anisha shouting at someone in a car. She seems to be disturbed by the presence of this person and clearly doesn’t want anyone to see him. She asks him to leave instantly.

However, the moment she turns back, she finds Akshara witnessing her little secret. Anisha tries to convince Akshara that the person was from some advertising agency that wants her to work for them in Udaipur. Anisha doesn’t say anything, but she still seems unconvinced with her story. Anisha worries that if her truth comes out, the wedding will get cancelled and her plans will fail.

In the next episode, a special guest enters Abhimanyu’s life who will not only treat his hand injury but bring him back to his career. Additionally, Abhimanyu’s relationship with Harshvardhan will also take an interesting turn. Keep watching this space to know more.

