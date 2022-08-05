Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 5: Suhasini asks Anisha to give up acting if she wants to marry Kairav

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai comes with lots of joyous moments and good news. On one hand, Kairav accepts Anisha’s proposal for marriage, and on the other, Harsh manages to book an appointment with Dr. Kunal Khera for Abhimanyu's treatment. Read this article for all updates. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Kairav takes a decision about Anisha's proposal

Kairav and Anisha come together

In the previous episode, we have seen Kairav’s girlfriend and Mahima’s daughter, Anisha, surprising the family with her sudden return. She proposes to Kairav while he is still in shock over her arrival, and the two families get into an argument. This new episode begins with Goenka's sudden arrival at the Birla house.

Akshara asks them about the reason behind this surprise visit by the entire family, but Manish remains silent and asks them to wait. As everyone gets more tense thinking about what new drama will unfold now, Suvarna gives their family bangles to Akshara and asks her to offer them to Anisha. Goenkas tell everyone that Kairav has accepted Anisha’s proposal for marriage.

The mood of tension immediately gets replaced by happiness and celebration. Mahima and Akshara say they want to begin the rituals immediately. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu notices the absence of Suhasini and asks her to join the celebration. Suhasini chooses not to join the rest of the family as she still doesn’t approve of Anisha. Will Abhimanyu be able to convince her and bring her to the party? Keep reading to find out.

Celebrations begin, but with a twist

Abhimanyu arrives at the Goenka house and finds Suhasini sitting alone in the living room. He first tells her that he agrees with her opinion about Kairav and Anisha’s relationship. However, he then convinces Suhasini to accept Anisha and give their relationship a chance. Suhasini arrives at the Birla house and the rituals begin. Harsh also arrives to join the celebration and wishes Akshara on her birthday. The entire family comes together to give their blessings to Kairav and Anisha.

Harsh also informs everyone that he has sent Abhimanyu’s reports to Dr. Khera and he will soon be meeting Abhimanyu for his treatment. Amidst all the celebrations, Suhasini announces something that upsets everyone. As the two families discuss the possible dates for the wedding, she tells everyone her conditions for the marriage. She demands that Anisha would not leave Udaipur and go to Mumbai for her acting career after marriage. Anisha stands in shock at her words. It remains to be seen if she will accept Suhasini's terms or if Kairav will support her in this.

To find the answers to these questions and have more updates, read the next written update on HT highlights. The next episode will also come with a new puzzle for Akshara as she notices something suspicious with Anisha’s behavior. Stay tuned!

