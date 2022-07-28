Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 28: Akshara goes for her singing audition, Aarohi sabotages her image

Abhimanyu has been trying constantly to push Akshara to pursue her dreams, and in this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he will actually succeed in it. However, there is someone who is not going to let Akshara have this win so easily. Read this article to find out what happens when Akshara finally goes for her auditions. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 27: Abhimanyu fails to find the best doctor to treat his condition

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu’s surprise to Akshara

This episode starts with Abhimanyu admiring Akshara’s singing and planning to give her a huge surprise. Turns out, he has talked with the organizers and has managed to get Akshara a place in the auditions. He tricks Akshara to get her to the audition venue. Once she reaches there, she can't say no to Abhimanyu who has already invited all the family members to cheer for Akshara. So this is how Akshara finally takes the first step for her singing career.

She gives a mind blowing performance making her win the first round of the competition. Abhimanyu and the rest of the family celebrate her victory, but like we said– there is someone who wants to sabotage all the celebrations in Abhi and Akshu’s lives. Aarohi can’t see Abhimanyu working so hard for Akshara’s career, so she plans to destroy Akshara’s image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep reading this article to find out what step Aarohi takes that not only makes Akshara lose, but also ruins Abhimanyu’s reputation.

Aarohi’s evil plan

Aarohi does the simplest of things to make Akshara lose her credibility, she sows a seed of doubt in other participants’ minds and their outrage does the rest of the job. Aarohi indirectly tells everyone that Abhimanyu has bought all the judges and the organizer of the competition.

Thus, the competition is basically rigged and the results are pre decided. This is enough for the fellow participants to doubt Akshara and her talent. Thus, when she actually wins the competition, all her competitors accuse her of buying this win. This naturally makes Abhimanyu lose his temper and the argument quickly accelerates into a fight. Akshara also gets angry when one of the participants pushes Abhimanyu’s hands and he gets hurt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unfortunately, the media doesn’t lose this opportunity to make this a breaking news report. In a matter of a few hours, the news reaches every corner of the city. Anand and Mahima also get furious at Abhi and Akshara for causing issues for the hospital again. Later, we will also see Abhimanyu suffering the consequences of this viral report as his students also see the video and make fun of him.

In the next episode, Akshara will lie to everyone to meet Dr. Khera for Abhimanyu. Aarohi gets suspicious and follows her only to catch her red handed. Stay tuned to HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.