Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 27: Abhimanyu fails to find the best doctor to treat his condition

The previous episode ended with Abhimanyu expressing his anger towards Akshara for abandoning her dreams for him. This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Akshara explaining her reasons. Later, we will see Abhimanyu getting alarming news about his condition. Read this article to know more:

Abhimanyu gets another bad news

Abhimanyu continues to argue with Akshara about her dreams. She explains her reasons and promises him that as soon as he gets better, she will resume her career. She also assures him to not leave her practice. They finally get back together happily. On the other hand, Suhasini gets worried about her grandkids. Suvarna discusses with Kairav his intentions with Anisha, but he seems to be unsure about it. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 26

Meanwhile, Manjari asks Anand if he found a doctor who can help Abhimanyu. Anand informs her about this really famous surgeon with a 100% success rate. Abhimanyu gets excited about this good news. However, Abhimanyu’s problems are not over so easily. Anand tells everyone that the doctor has quit medicine. Akshara argues if there is any way they can convince him to work, but unfortunately there’s no hope. Abhimanyu feels demotivated. Keep reading HT highlights to know if Akshara finds a solution to Abhimanyu’s problems.

'Akshara plans to help Abhimanyu

Seeing Abhimanyu so upset, Akshara decides to put in all efforts to help him. She manages to get an appointment for him with another famous doctor. She gives the good news to Abhimanyu who gets excited about the news. However, more bad news is to come in Abhi’s life. The doctor who comes to check Abhimanyu’s reports tells him the risks in his treatment.

Abhimanyu is heartbroken to know that he has very limited chances of getting better and the risk of permanent damage is much more than he expected. The doctor informs him that there are 95% chances of him permanently losing his hands if they go ahead with the treatment. He loses all hope of getting back to his career. Akshara is determined to find the best surgeon to treat Abhimanyu, but will she be able to even convince him to restart his career?

Some good news is in store in the next episode as Abhimanyu brings Akshara to her auditions so she can restart her career. There is no doubt that Akshara will manage to ace the auditions, but will she be able to win the competition of love? Will she find the best surgeon for Abhimanyu? Stay tuned to find out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON