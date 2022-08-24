Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 24: Abhimanyu parties his nights away after Akshara leaves him

Good news for Abhimanyu’s fans in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he finally undergoes the long-awaited surgery on his hand. It won’t be long before he will be able to restart his career. However, in a dramatic twist, Dr. Kunal Khera makes an unusual request to Akshara. Keep reading this article to know all updates. Also Read| Abhimanyu confronts Akshara for lying to him about Kairav

Abhimanyu in the OT

The time has finally come for Abhimanyu’s operation. As he prepares for the critical surgery, Harsh and Manjari worry for him. Goenkas also send Abhimanyu good luck wishes. Akshara helps him to get ready for his operation. She also assures him that she will always be there with him through this struggle. She said she will leave if an opportunity comes to meet her brother Kairav but will come back instantly.

Akshara panics after seeing Dr. Kunal Khera outside of the hospital when Abhimanyu has already entered the operation theater. Akshara runs to talk to Dr. Khera. He looks very upset and despite Akshara's repeated requests, he is not willing to move and come for the operation. Keep reading to find out the reasons why Dr. Kunal doesn’t want to perform the surgery at the last minute. Also, read what bizarre demand he makes from Akshara to save Abhimanyu’s life.

Dr. Kunal’s bizarre request

While Abhimanyu is being prepped for surgery, Akshara continues to try to convince Dr. Kunal to come. He gets agitated and bursts out at Akshara. Akshara stands there shocked seeing this other side of Dr. Kunal. She requests him to let go of his issues for now and help Abhimanyu who is waiting for him in the OT. Finally, Dr. Kunal tells her the truth behind his disturbed state of mind. He recalls the story of his sister who lost her voice and her dreams because of a mistake he made while performing her surgery. He recounts that he quit his practice right after.

Akshara gets extremely flustered with Dr. Khera’s last-minute revelations. She consoles him but requests him to start the surgery so he doesn’t become responsible for running another person's chances at achieving their dream. However, Dr. Kunal doesn’t move. After many requests, he finally agrees that he will perform Abhimanyu’s surgery but on one condition. He demands that Akshara gives away her voice to his sister and help her fulfill her dream of becoming a singer.

Akshara remained speechless for some time before she could gather the strength to reply to such a bizarre request. Dr. Kunal pushes her to say yes for the sake of her husband and Akshara also agrees. Dr. Kunal also adds that Akshara can’t tell anyone about this decision, not even Abhimanyu. What will be Akshara’s decision in this situation? Will she save Abhi’s life, and if she does, will Abhimanyu let her do it for him?

In the next episode, the drama will cross all bounds as we move one year forward in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s story. Separation, reunion, and a new love story are in the cards. Abhimanyu, who is enjoying partying and adventure after separation from Akshara, is seen rushing to a concert stage after hearing her voice, only to find another woman, presumably Dr Kunal's sister. Akshara is also there with her voice intact but she fails to come face-to-face with Abhimanyu. Stay tuned to HT highlights for all new updates from your favorite TV show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON