Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 7: Akshara starts preparation for teej celebration against Mahima’s will

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fun and festivities return to the Birla house as Akshara and Abhimanyu get discharged from the hospital. As they continue to recover, Akshara starts preparing for the teej fast while Mahima is against her fasting. Read this article to know more about Akshara's return to the Birla family. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 6: Akshara, Abhimanyu get a warm welcome by Birla family

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu’s hand gets worse

Mahima and Anand immediately report for duty after Akshu and Abhi’s welcome. Harshvardhan insists on joining them and takes his managerial position unofficially. One entire wing of the hospital is damaged and the repair work needs to start soon, but will this accident turn out to be an opportunity for Harsh to take his CEO position back?

The fire might have left repairable damages to the hospital, but its impact on Abhimanyu can be long lasting and we will only know the extent of it over time. For now, he seems to be struggling with the dexterity of his right hand. In this episode as well, when Akshara hands him the water bottle, he can’t even hold it. He hasn’t told anyone, not even Akshara, but the truth is that if this issue persists, he might have to give up his career as a surgeon. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how this twist turns out for Akshu and Abhi’s relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara prepares for fasting

Teej celebration is round the corner and Suvarna sends Akshara all the preparation material. Manjari also starts planning for the festival. After Abhimanyu and Akshara patch up once and for all, Akshara also gets ready to prepare for the fast. When Mahima notices that Akshara is planning to fast for a full day when she is still recovering, she instantly stands against it and asks Akshara to let it go. Akshara is also firm on her decision and she explains to Mahima the importance of the festival. Despite her disapproval, she continues to fast.

Harshvardhan, as usual, continues to stay away from any family rituals. His focus right now is entirely on getting his job back and Mahima is trying her best to get someone else sitting on his chair. Abhimanyu again notices Manjari’s disappointment after all her efforts. Will the same cycle continue? Abhimanyu will get mad at Harsh; Akshara will go against the family and perhaps Abhimanyu, to bring the family together? Keep reading to find out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episode, we will see more joy and entertainment as the teej celebration begins. However, tension between Harsh and Manjari will keep on rising. Will Harsh be the CEO again? Will Abhimanyu be able to work with his injured hand? Watch this space for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.