Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 6: Akshara, Abhimanyu get a warm welcome by Birla family

After overcoming tons of fights, the question of divorce, and literally a fire, Abhi and Akshara are finally back together as a couple. This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all about this celebration of their comeback.

Abhimanyu faces issues with his hand

Abhimanyu and Akshara have gone through an immense struggle to save the patients and doctors amidst the fire, but they will have to pay a hefty price for this act of bravery. For now, Akshara is completely out of danger, and she also helps get Abhimanyu to a stable condition. As soon as the two of them get up, the family members flood in to shower them with their love and affection. Manjari instantly starts preparing for their second welcome in the Birla house. If Manjari is getting ready for the celebration, how will the Goenkas stay behind? They begin the preparation for the upcoming Teej celebration.

While the family is putting together different parties for them, Abhimanyu starts noticing a lack of dexterity in his right hand. Even when Rohan brings his discharge papers for him to sign, he finishes the task as menial as signing with great difficulty. If it’s really true, if his hand has really lost its precision and the ability to work, how will he be able to perform surgeries? Clearly, Abhimanyu’s hurdles didn’t end with the fire but now the question is, how will he continue his duties as a doctor if his hand stops working? Keep reading to find out.

Akshara’s welcome in the Birla mansion

As we all recall, Akshara’s first welcome in the Birla mansion was not as jolly as expected after her wedding. So here we are, with Manjari and the rest of the family throwing her another welcoming party with full enthusiasm and zeal. Even the Goenkas are present in this unusual Grah Pravesh of their daughter.

Akshara and Abhimanyu enter the Birla house once again as a newly married couple and this time, there is no dispute or tension between them. The family members give their gifts and blessings one after another. They all play games and rejoice in the celebration. However, it is only a matter of time when Abhimanyu’s hand will start showing worse symptoms and everyone will find out about the damage.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abhimanyu struggling with his injuries, especially the one in his right hand. Akshara will start the Teej preparation, but Mahima has other plans for her. Keep watching this space for more updates.

