Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 5: Abhimanyu and Akshara rescued from fire, his condition is critical

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, even Aarohi starts praying for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s happiness. The fire has already destroyed half of the Birla Hospital. Abhimanyu and Akshara are struggling with life. Read this article to find out the full story. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 4)

Abhimanyu gets Akshara out of danger

The previous episode ended with Akshara falling unconscious and Abhimanyu struggling to get her to safety. The family members also get anxious as there seems to be no sign of the couple. Finally, Abhimanyu manages to get Akshara out and their families take a sign of relief. However, this relief doesn’t last long as they both break down after coming out of the fire and have to be taken to the emergency.

As Anand treats Abhimanyu and Mahima checks up on Akshara, everyone gets worried about their wellbeing. Kairav finds out how Abhimanyu saved Akshara by putting himself in danger. He feels guilty for accusing Abhimanyu of keeping Akshara unhappy. Both Akshara and Abhimanyu's conditions remain critical.

Akshara gains consciousness but Abhimanyu is still serious

After trying all their might, Anand and Mahima fail to get Akshara and Abhimanyu to a stable condition. While the entire family waits for Abhimanyu and Akshara to get better, Harshvardhan worries about the damages to the hospital. Clearly, his priority in life is the hospital and not his children. It is not the same for the rest as Anand vouches to leave his practice if he fails to save Abhimanyu. Thankfully, things seem to get better soon. Akshara finally gets stable and regains consciousness. Of course, the first thing she does is ask for Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu who is still critical also asks for Akshara in his condition. Akshara walks out of the wardroom to look for Abhimanyu. Everyone decides that it would be better if Akshara meets Abhimanyu in hope that it would get him out of danger and indeed it does. After Akshara breaks down next to him, Abhimanyu soon starts feeling her presence and gains consciousness.

Soon the family members start flooding in to take a look at their kids. In the upcoming episode, we will see the couple get back together happily and healthily. Keep watching this space to know more updates from the show.

