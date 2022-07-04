Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 4: Akshara faints after getting trapped in hospital fire

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after saving doctors and patients following a fire due to a huge explosion in the Birla Hospital, Akshara gets trapped inside. Abhimanyu comes to rescue Akshara. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 2)

Abhimanyu finds Akshara

Akshara is trapped in the fire and Abhimanyu is desperately looking for her. He enquires about her whereabouts and finds out that Akshara followed him to the cylinder room. He immediately gets back into the room to look for her, but can only find her bracelet. Akshara on the other hand is also feeling worried about Abhimanyu. She also notices her lost bracelet and starts looking for it. Abhimanyu finally finds Akshara in the burnt hallway. He gives her the bracelet back and they finally apologise to each other for everything.

Akshara gets unconscious

Abhimanyu and Akshara find a safe space amid the exploded hospital wards and wait for help to come. Manjari and Harsh also arrive at the hospital and she breaks down worrying about her children. In this chaotic situation, Abhimanyu and Akshara sit under a desk and sort their differences out. Akshara and Abhimanyu’s situation is getting worse as the fire is spreading and the roof starts breaking apart.

Somehow they both get out from under the desk as it starts falling apart. A pillar falls on them, but they manage to survive. The fire brigade is already there but it’s still taking time to rescue them. Akshara’s health gets worse and she faints. Abhimanyu gets extremely worried about getting her out alive. It takes all his might to fight the dangers of fire around and finally gets Akshara out of the burning wards.

As the two come out of the fire, the family rejoices. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abhimanyu struggling with life as Akshara breaks down looking at his condition. Will Abhimanyu be able to recover from this accident? What will happen to the Birla Hospital after this disaster? To know the answers to all these questions, keep reading HT highlights.

