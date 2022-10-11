Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 11: Akshara's singing brings Manjari out of coma

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brings a shocker for all viewers. While Abhimanyu plans on going to Mumbai with Manjari, Kairav comes to stop him. Later, we see Manjari regain consciousness because of Akshara's singing. Keep reading this article to find out all updates from the latest episode. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu, Akshara argue; he moves to Mumbai

Akshara continues Manjari’s music therapy

Kairav asks Abhimanyu to not go to Mumbai leaving Akshara and their marriage behind. Abhimanyu disregards his suggestion and asks him to leave the Birla house. Back at the hospital, Akshara returns to visit Manjari and sing for her. She continues with her music therapy while hoping that somehow Abhimanyu gets convinced to not take Manjari away from her.

Abhimanyu reaches the hospital and discusses Manjari's reports with Dr Rohan. He is about to enter Manjari's room where Akshara is singing but before he can see Akshara, she hides herself. He finally prepares Manjari to leave for Mumbai.

Manjari regains consciousness

While Abhimanyu is taking Manjari out of the hospital, she starts regaining consciousness. She calls out for Akshara and subsequently wakes up fully, surprising everyone around. She continues to ask for Akshara while Abhimanyu tries to tell her that she is not there. Before he can finish his sentence, Akshara joins in and holds Manjari's hands. They both comfort Manjari and express their happiness about her gaining consciousness again. Manjari senses something wrong between Abhimanyu and Akshara and starts panicking. Her vitals spike once again and thus, Abhimanyu and Akshara lie to her that everything is alright between them. She improves and they shift her to a general ward. Later, Harsh advises Abhimanyu to bring Akshara back to the Birla house to take care of Manjari with her therapy. He tells Abhimanyu how Akshara's therapy has really helped Manjari and that she should continue doing so for her to get better.

In the next episode, Abhimanyu will finally give in to Harsh's request and ask Akshara to come back for Manjari. Akshara takes time to decide but it remains to be seen how this exciting twist will change Abhimanyu and Akshara's relations. Keep reading more written updates on HT to find out what happens next.

