Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 10: Abhimanyu and Akshara argue; he moves to Mumbai

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, more drama occurs in Akshara and Abhimanyu’s lives. On one hand, Akshara decides to restart her mother’s dance and music academy; on the other hand, Abhimanyu decides to go to Mumbai. Keep reading this article to find out more updates from this episode. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu, Akshara have a dance face-off

Akshara agrees to offer music therapy to Manjari

Neil loses the anniversary gift Aarohi had given him. He looks around for it and gets into the car with Abhimanyu to see if the gift is there. He notices Abhimanyu feeling distressed and asks if it is because of the divorce. Meanwhile, Akshara inaugurates her music academy. Abhimanyu and Neil notice her on the way and Abhimanyu decides to move on as well.

Later, Akshara goes to the hospital to accept Harsh’s offer of helping Manjari with music therapy. She puts up a condition that if she does offer Manjari her music therapy, she doesn’t want her personal life to get involved. She also asks Harsh to make sure Abhimanyu doesn’t find out anything about her work at the hospital. Harsh assures her and makes arrangements for Akshara to meet Manjari everyday without Abhimanyu knowing.

Harsh asks Abhimanyu to not take Manjari to Mumbai

Akshara starts her therapy with Manjari and takes care of her. Harsh notices how Akshara’s treatment is already helping Manjari. He decides to stop Abhimanyu from taking Manjari to Mumbai. He later talks to Abhimanyu but he is not ready to listen to any of his arguments. Akshara also overhears their conversation and realizes that Abhimanyu is planning to shift to Mumbai. She is shocked to find out that not only him, but Manjari will also be going with her. She shouts at Abhimanyu and asks him to not take Manjari away from her. However, he only makes fun of them and leaves without listening. Back at the Goenka house, Akshara breaks down thinking of Abhimanyu and Manjari leaving. She has to confess to everyone that she went to the Birla hospital to treat Manjari. Goenkas are worried about her decision but seeing her intentions, they encourage her to help Manjari. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu finds out Aarohi’s gift for Neil and confronts him.

In the next episode, Akshara will come for Manjari’s therapy again but this time, Abhimanyu will see her in the hospital. He will ask her to stop meeting Manjari and they will end up arguing about her health. Manjari will come out of the coma finally and confront Akshara. Keep reading more updates on HT highlights for the upcoming episodes.

