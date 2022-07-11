Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 11: Manjari decides to divorce Harshvardhan

Manjari started noticing the issues in her marriage with Harshvardhan and is ready to make her decision now. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the climax of Manjari and Harshvardhan’s relationship as she finally decides to divorce him. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 9)

Harshvardhan gets angry at Manjari

In the previous episode, Manjari tells everyone that she didn’t fast for Harshvardhan and Abhimanyu backs her decision. In this episode, Akshara joins them against Harshvardhan and he gets angry at all of them. He accidentally throws the coconut towards Manjari and ends up defending himself. When no one believes him, he leaves while Manjari continues to apologise for ruining everyone’s festival. The Goenka’s leave worrying about Akshara.

Back in their room, Akshara convinces Abhimanyu to have food but Harshvardhan continues to disrespect and misbehave with Manjari. He blames her for insulting him throughout. Manjari recalls all the incidents when Harshvardhan discredited her in the marriage. She bolts out of the room and calls everyone in the hall.

Manjari announces her decision to divorce Harshvardhan

Harshvardhan remains furious at Manjari for the evening’s incident, but she is calm and least worried about his anger. She calls everyone instantly in the hall and apologizes to bother them after a long tiring day. However, it looks like she has something very important to announce. Abhimanyu gets worried if Harshvardhan has hurt her, but Manjari asks him not to worry. Goenkas try calling Akshara but gets no answer. Aarohi makes them understand it’s their daily affair but it just doesn’t seem right. They all feel like something huge is happening at the Birla house.

Manjari takes out her jewellery box and reminds Harshvardhan how he started the relationship by giving her jewellery in the same box. Today, she gives him the divorce papers in the box to end their relationship. Abhimanyu is overwhelmed and awestruck seeing his mother finally break free of their toxic marriage. He tells Harshvardhan that Manjari will continue to stay in the same house after the divorce, but he can leave if he wants to.

Harshvardhan prepares to leave the house while Anand and Mahima stop him. Neil and Parth also try to convince Abhimanyu to reconsider his decision but to no avail. Harshvardhan is leaving the house while Manjari stays back.

In the upcoming episode, we will see more hurdles coming into Abhimanyu and Akshara’s lives as the pain in his hand will increase. He will go for an MRI. Keep reading HT highlights to know more about the latest updates from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

