Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 9: Manjari stands up to Harshvardhan, Abhimanyu and Akshara react

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari starts realising her mistake in ignoring Vanraj’s misbehaviour. On the other hand, Abhimanyu’s hand gets worse and everyone starts noticing the problem. Read this article for all updates from the latest episode. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 8)

Akshara falls

The ‘teej’ celebration has started and all the couples come to play and dance. Abhimanyu and Akshara win the couple games and become everyone’s favourite couple once again. As the two of them rejoice and dance, Akshara’s hand slips from Abhimanyu’s and they both fall. Abhimanyu gets worried for Akshara and tries to explain why he couldn’t hold her strongly. Everyone considers it a normal accident and doesn’t talk about it much. However, it’s Abhimanyu who is starting to realize that the reason for these small accidents is far greater than a silly mistake.

The celebration easily distracts everyone from this accident and they all move ahead with further rituals and functions. Akshara realizes that Abhimanyu has also fasted for her and everyone remains in awe of their love and dedication. Subsequently, they turn to the terrace for the rituals wherein, Akshara and Abhimanyu are the first to break the fast.

Manjari speaks up

As the other family members continue with the rituals and the ladies break the fasts with their husbands, all eyes now lie on Manjari and Harsh. Abhimanyu and Akshara notice that she hasn’t called Harsh for the rituals, so how will she break the fast now. Harsh comes in and gets mad at Manjari for not calling him earlier. He insists on finishing the rituals quickly so he can leave. While we expect Manjari now to continue her dedicated wife’s role and prepare for the rituals, she shocks everyone by having water and food on her own.

Harsh questions her if she did not fast for him at all. Her answer brings a sweet smile to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s faces and a bitter frown to Harsh’s. Manjari tells him that she couldn’t handle fasting for him when she couldn’t feel any love from his end for this marriage, or for her.

Abhimanyu also agrees and tells him that without emotion, there is no ritual, no fast. In the upcoming episodes, we will see the drama in the Birla family piling up as Harshvardhan will react to Manjari speaking up. Manjari, however, will remain determined and continue to stand up to his wrongdoings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON