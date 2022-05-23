Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 23: Abhimanyu is furious, Akshara leaves for pagphera

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara realises her fault for throwing the party without telling anyone. Abhimanyu is angry and Harshvardhan, once again, misbehaves with Manjari. The Goenkas plan to take Akshara back. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 21: Abhimanyu gets furious at Akshara for planning surprise party)

Abhimanyu enters the party

In the previous episode, we saw Akshara finally revealing the surprise party. She is singing for Harsh and Manjari when Abhimanyu arrives at the party. He is furious to see the decorations. He recalls the memories of the last anniversary party he threw for his parents. Akshara welcomes him but ignores his anger. It’s only when Harshvardhan openly blames Manjari for not telling Akshara the truth that Akshara realizes that she made a big mistake.

Akshara finds out the truth about Harsh and Manjari’s wedding and she is saddened to know that she increased tensions between the two. Harsh continues to disrespect Manjari in front of everyone while furious Abhimanyu comforts his mother, expressing his anger towards Harsh.

After Abhimanyu eats the cake angrily, Harsh gets agitated and leaves. Akshara is heartbroken and feels guilty. Kairav and Manish try to console her and try to make her understand that it wasn’t her fault. No matter whose fault it is, more drama will erupt as we see the aftermath of this huge debacle. Will Abhimanyu forgive Akshara? What will Harsh do in his anger?

Akshara leaves

Akshara plans to apologise but Kairav and Manish suggest that they should take Akshara back home for the pagphera ritual. Suvarna and Suhasini explain to them that they should first discuss it with Manjari. Meanwhile, Akshara notices Manjari crying and Abhimanyu comforting her. She is extremely disappointed in herself and leaves. She finds Harsh and apologizes to him, however, his reaction shocks her and the viewers.

Despite Akshara’s heartfelt apology, Harsh snaps at her. Abhimanyu who witnesses all this gets angrier at Harsh. Akshara comes back downstairs teary-eyed. Kairav immediately notices and announces that they will take Akshara back home. Suhasini requests Manjari to agree and finally they all decide that it would be better for Akshara to stay with the Goenkas for the night. However the question still remains, will Abhimanyu agree?

Akshara comes to Abhimanyu for his permission. To her shock, he didn’t try to stop her and in fact, just asks her to leave. Heartbroken Akshara notices the flight tickets for the two of them and feels horrible for missing them.

In the next episode, we will see tension rising in the show as Abhimanyu will refuse to go and bring Akshara back. It will be interesting to see how Akshara will handle Abhimanyu’s anger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON