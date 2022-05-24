Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 24: Akshara faints while waiting for Abhimanyu, will he come back?

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw tension rising between Abhimanyu and Akshara as the anniversary party surprise backfired. Abhimanyu is furious at Akshara for not listening to him while Harshvardhan’s anger made the situation even worse. Akshara goes back with her family for the pagphera ritual, but now the question remains– will Abhimanyu forgive her and bring her back? (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 23: Abhimanyu is furious, Akshara leaves for pagphera)

Akshara is stressed

Akshara is leaving for her maternal home. She is still hoping that Abhimanyu will stop her from going and to her joy, Abhimanyu comes as she is about to leave. However, he isn’t here to forgive her or stop her, he just comes to give her the mobile charger. Akshara is disheartened and turns to leave when Abhimanyu helps her with her saree. As she leaves crying, Abhimanyu continues to look away without any sentiment but anger in his eyes. Manjari tries to explain to him again but to no avail. Even Neel tries to comfort Abhimanyu but he remains outside thinking about the entire incident.

Inside the house, Shefali, Parth, and Neel discuss how Abhimanyu’s plan to go to the Chicago conference failed and how Akshara’s hard work for the party went in vain. Manjari also overhears them talking about her marriage with Harsh is unhappy and stressed. At the Goenkas residence, Akshara is distressed and anxious. Aarohi and Kairav try to comfort her but she remains worried about Abhimanyu not forgiving her. She tries to call Abhimanyu but he doesn’t attend her calls.

Abhimanyu finally forgives his Akshara

As Akshara continues to call Abhimanyu, Manjari notices and tries to convince Abhimanyu that he will have to bring her back. Abhimanyu remains firm in his decision of not talking to her but even he misses Akshara. This is why, as Akshara sings in her misery at her home, Abhimanyu also listens to her songs in his room. Harsh is annoyed and tells him to shut it down. Neel, Parth, and Manjari talk back to him and defend Akshara. Harsh and Mahima are shocked to see Manjari speak up. Manjari is finally trying to fight for herself. How will Harsh and Mahima react to this change?

At the Goenkas, as Akshara continues to pray to God, she feels a sudden movement outside. She runs to see if Abhimanyu has come to pick her up but he is nowhere to be found. She starts to feel dizzy and is about to faint. Before she could fall, Abhimanyu comes and holds her. They take her to the room and Abhimanyu checks her up. He tells everyone that she has a high fever. Abhimanyu and Kairav get into an argument regarding Akshara’s health.

In the next episode, we will see Akshara and Abhimanyu finally patching things up. Abhimanyu also makes Akshara promises to not try to change his family. How will Akshara fulfil this promise?

